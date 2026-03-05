Survivor 50 episode 3 preview: A tribe swap already?

As we look towards Survivor 50 episode 3 on CBS next week, do you want to learn something more here about what is ahead?

Well, the biggest thing that we can say at this point is that clearly, the producers for the reality show are holding nothing back. Why else would they give you a tribe swap this early? The preview for what’s ahead showed a number of people in different buffs, and also some players getting stressed and/or frustrated. Take, for example, Christian wondering about something that Emily says. Remember here — social game is important! These are also really competitive people who are going to do what they can to get a step ahead.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more reality TV reactions and reviews!

As for who is in the best spot moving forward — well, is anyone at this point? Sure, Ozzy and Aubry each have idols, but it is still possible for either one of them to be blindsided in the right environment. There could also be more advantages that do pop up at every given moment.

Who are we most frustrated with?

Right now, it is clearly Joe, who may be so stubborn in his play style that he gets voted off because of that. Why not try to be devious? We don’t think it changes any perception of you on the outside world.

In getting away from all of this for a moment, let’s also just go ahead and note here that we’re beyond interested in seeing how everything plays out with the Christian – Devens idol stunt at Tribal Council. Even if the execution of it was a little bit extra and over-the-top, we are never going to be that mad at someone for playing the game hard.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on this week’s Survivor 50 episode

What do you want to see moving into Survivor 50 episode 3 when it does arrive?

Do you have any general expectations? Be sure to share in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates coming up here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







