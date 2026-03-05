Survivor 50 episode 2: Savannah Louie voted off; why?

We had a feeling entering Survivor 50 episode 2 that there was going to be a lot of drama — the promo for what was ahead suggested such.

However, let’s just say that some of the conflict came from some unexpected places. Coach freaking out at Ozzy and the whole key challenge was over and done with pretty fast. Meanwhile, the same went for Vatu trying to adjust in the game after the evacuation of Kyle.

In the end, it was the orange Cila tribe who went to Tribal Council for the second straight time, and there were a few possibilities out there for an array of reasons. Ozzy, for example, was a threat — though it was fun to see Cirie work so hard to help him given their extensive history. Meanwhile, Savannah put a target on her back after her Journey and Joe just rubbed everyone the wrong way.

(Real talk time: Joe seems like an incredible guy, but his lack of interest in playing the game is really frustrating to watch. If he is not willing to do this stuff, why is he there? We’re totally with Devens and Christian here.)

Devens and Christian had their fun with Tribal Council hijinks, but it was the season 49 winner in Savannah who was sent out the door. Ironically, this happened after she gave a pretty wonderful speech at Tribal about trying to be vulnerable this season after her struggles getting to know her other castaways last time.

Do we feel for Savannah? 100%, especially since she played such a fantastic game the first time around and proved to be such a competitor. However, she made a mistake with the Block a Vote lie and also just struggled to connect with anyone on the new tribe. Also, you are a huge threat when you are a former winner and these people have not even seen your game. In a different season with an alternate tribal layout, maybe she lasts longer; yet, we do appreciate how she left the game with class and respect.

What did you think about the events of Survivor 50 episode 2?

