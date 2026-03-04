Hijack season 2 finale: Should Sam have been arrested?

Coming out the Hijack season 2 finale on Apple TV this week, it really feels like one question stands out above all others: Why hasn’t Sam Nelson been arrested at this point?

Ultimately, there is quite a bit of difficult stuff to think about with Idris Elba’s character at this point, including the fact that he was coerced into taking part in the situation in the first place. Sure, he wanted to protect Marsha, but he also wanted a measure of revenge in doing so. There were also multiple people who died by virtue of what he did, and he also put a number of people in great risk.

So is there a chance that Sam could still be arrested after what happened? Speaking to TV Insider, here is all executive producer Jim Field Smith had to say

… So what I like about [the ending] is it makes Sam more morally questionable. He’s not just a perfect guy who only does things because he has no other choice. Sam is an active participant in what’s going on. He’s choosing to get involved. I haven’t spoken to a lawyer about what his actual charges would be against him, but aiding and abetting a known criminal would probably be one of them, I suppose, and accessory to murder potentially. But you’ve got to imagine that he would presumably be treated with a reasonable amount of leniency, but if there’s a Season 3, does it open with Sam in prison…

Ultimately, we have a hard time thinking that he just escapes all of this without any sort of charges. There are different decisions he could have made before he ever gets on board the train, and we do think that all of that does need to be accounted for on some level.

What did you think about the overall events of the Hijack season 2 finale?

