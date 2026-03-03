Hijack season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV?

Following the season 2 finale tonight over on Apple TV, is there a chance that a Hijack season 3 is going to happen? Or, is this the end of the road?

Of course, we’ve come out in the past and said that we will be happy to watch Idris Elba deal with as many crises as possible. You can put Sam Nelson on a boat, a space shuttle, or just about anywhere else and we will be happy. However, you can also argue that the whole goal here for producers is to try to create something that is hypothetically realistic, and that is so much easier said than done a lot of the time. How many times can you throw this single man into these crises?

Now, this is where we should remind everyone out there that once upon a time, there was no guarantee that we were even going to get a season 2, so we can’t just sit here and say that we’re confident. The viewership for the second season has been solid, though we’re not sure that the numbers are as strong as they were for season 1 — at least in terms of buzz. Apple does tend to be more supportive of their properties than a lot of other properties out there.

When are we going to learn about the future?

Well, let’s just cross our fingers here and hope that we’re going to learn in the next few months but at the same exact time, it really comes down to getting the right story. In the event that Apple does want more, we do think that they are going to take their time trying to figure out how to keep things going.

