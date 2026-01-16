Hijack season 3: Could it happen at Apple TV? EP explains

Even though we are still in the midst of Hijack season 2 at Apple TV, is it crazy to start thinking more about the future? We do not think so and because of that, there are some conversations about season 3 to be had!

First and foremost, let’s remember that in doing a season 2 in the first place, the Idris Elba has really crossed into a new threshold. The series could have worked for a season 2 and yet, they opted to keep things rolling. That effectively means that it could have a rather long life still, depending of course if they can find a reason for Sam Nelson to keep being on dangerous modes of transportation. (They really worked hard to season 2 to even justify there being another hijacking.)

Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer Jim Field Smith really indicated that for now, a lot comes down to a sentiment after the season has aired:

“I need to finish Season 2, so talk to me again when I’ve actually finished making this season. One thing I will need to do is have a bit of a sit down and have no one ask me any questions or talk to me or put anything in front of me for a few months. I love making the show. I love working with Idris and with Apple, and all I can do when I’m making the show is focus on making the show. It was the same on Season 1. If someone had said to me halfway through Season 1, ‘Hey, what’s Season 2 going to be?’ I’d have told them to go away very sharply.”

For now, we should just enjoy the crazy ride ahead of us — and also hope that the narrative spins in all sorts of crazy directions before it ends. We don’t care as much about realism, as long as the story is entertaining.

Do you think there is a good chance of a Hijack season 3 happening?

