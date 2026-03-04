Miss Scarlet renewed for season 7, will be final chapter

For those out there who are eager to see more of Miss Scarlet on PBS, we do have some good news — though it is also bittersweet.

Today, it was revealed that the series starring Kate Phillips has been renewed for a season 7 — but also that it will be the final one. This is tough news to digest because it would be theoretically great to see the show last forever; however, seven seasons is a fantastic run for any series in this era, as it is incredibly hard for any program to stay amidst rising costs and a wide array of other factors.

In a statement per TVLine, here is what Phillips had to say on the subject:

“What a journey this has been … ‘Miss Scarlet’ has been one of the greatest joys of my career, and I will forever be grateful to Rachael New for creating such a witty, sharp, and delightful character in Eliza. It’s been a privilege to work on a show crafted with so much love and dedication and as we prepare to say goodbye, I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved and the memories we’ve made. Thank you to everyone who has supported us — I can’t wait to share the farewell ‘Miss Scarlet’ deserves.”

We will admit that we were a little bit worried that season 6 was going to be the final one just by virtue of the finale, as it felt like a lot of storylines had more or less reached their proper conclusion. Yet, we’re glad that this is not the case and we do get to see if Eliza and Blake’s relationship can flourish further. We anticipate more great cases, but also chances to get to know everyone that much better.

