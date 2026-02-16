Miss Scarlet season 6 finale: Was that the series finale?

Tonight on PBS we have an opportunity to see the end of Miss Scarlet season 6 … but could this also be the end of the series?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that the British drama has yet to be renewed for another season, and we do think it is quite interesting how many loose ends this story seemed to tie up from top to bottom. We got closure on a number of different storylines, including Eliza and Alexander solidifying more of their future together. Their romantic chemistry has managed to blossom slowly ever since his arrival, and it was rather nice to see Blake alter things for his career so that they could continue to be together. This is a nice flip from all the shows and real-life situations where the woman is the one forced to make changes. Eliza continues to be ambitious, and also eager to help other women in investigative work.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some further TV reactions and reviews!

So when you consider the two main characters here, it does feel like we are leaving off here in a relatively stable place. Yet, are there still ways to grow their relationship? Sure, just as there are also more potential cases to be solved and backstory on all of the various characters. If there is a chance to make more, the cast and producers could still make it happen.

With that being said, the Miss Scarlet finale this time around did not deliver some jaw-dropping cliffhanger, and nor did it end in a place where we would be miserable in the event this was the end. As someone who has been rooting for Eliza from the start, we are mostly just happy that she continues to get almost everything she’s always wanted and then some.

Related – Get some more news on Miss Scarlet now, including more discussion on the season 7 status

What did you think about the events of the Miss Scarlet season 6 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







