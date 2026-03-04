Chicago Fire season 14 episode 14 spoilers: A huge decision ahead?

Once we are on the other side of the crossover event, is Chicago Fire season 14 episode 14 going to be very dramatic in its own right?

Well, based on what are hearing at this point about next week’s “Hit and Run,” there is going to be a lot of drama stuffed from top to bottom — but also some huge decisions from at least one person from Firehouse 51. Is that person going to be Dom Pascal? You can at least argue that, especially since there is some talk that Dermot Mulroney will be gone for at least some stretch of time — potentially for the rest of the season even.

To get a few more details now on what is to come, be sure to check out the Chicago Fire season 14 episode 14 synopsis below:

03/11/2026 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide is on high alert to track down a reckless driver who puts one of their own in harm’s way. A member of Firehouse 51 struggles with a potentially life-changing decision. TV-14

The title for this episode is clearly all about Severide and when it comes to him in particular, there is one thing that we can say with confidence: When he gets obsessed with getting a result, he will do everything that he can to get results. He is protective as anyone you are ever going to find in any firehouse out there, so why wouldn’t he be in this situation as well?

Ultimately, there is a good bit of twists and turns coming this season beyond this episode, and we are excited to see what every single wrinkle in the story is going to be. (Also, can we get a season 15 renewal sooner rather than later?)

