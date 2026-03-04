Hijack season 2 episode 8 (finale): Did Sam Nelson survive?

After many weeks of questions, we have finally made it to the end of Hijack season 2 — so what happened to Sam Nelson in the end?

Well, we do not think it comes as much of a surprise that through it all, Idris Elba’s character managed to get out of this situation in one piece. Not only that, but the Big Bad was finally unmasked in Stuart, who found a way to orchestrate most of what he did behind bars. They were able to use Lang to force Sam into his operation, using revenge over his son Kai as a primary motivator. His desire for revenge blinded him in that way, and this story ultimately because him and Martha both doing what they could in order to survive.

Moving forward, we do wonder if the story with Stuart is really now done fully — he was exposed for his actions, but is he just locked up in more of a maximum-security prison now? Lang was taken into custody as well, but the reality does still hit with Sam that he is the one loose end from Kingdom 29 that the Cheapside Firm may want taken down. In that way, he may never be truly safe.

Was this a satisfying end?

We consider it a bit a mixed bag. It was nice to see Sam survive, but also, it would’ve been nice to have even more closure on some of the people who were on board the train. Because the show is mostly in real time, it is possible the producers did not want to do that. Yet, the ending was a bit colder than we would have anticipated for this story in advance.

What did you think about the events of the Hijack season 2 finale?

Do you think that we got a satisfactory ending here? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back to get some other updates down the road.

