Bad Monkey season 2 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

For everyone out there who has been eager to get more news on Bad Monkey season 2 for quite some time, we do come bearing good news: It is done!

After production officially kicked off for the Vince Vaughn series several months ago, it does appear now that the cast and crew are done across a variety of different locations. It began on the West Coast but more recently, everyone has been back in the Florida Keys making sure that everything feels authentic.

Now that this part of the equation is done, the next order of business here is making sure that these episodes are perfected behind the scenes and from there, more or less ready to go. We do tend to think that we will be waiting still until mid-to-late summer to bring it back, mostly because Apple has already announced a lot of their lineup through May or June.

If there is one major question we are left to wonder here, it is simply this: Is Bad Monkey going to be back before or after another Bill Lawrence show in Ted Lasso? That one, at least per right now, seems to be slated to return at some point in August.

As for what season 2 is going to revolve around…

Well, let’s just say that there are a good many questions about that — mostly because this season is based on an original story, and not so much any specific work from Carl Hiaasen. The idea here is to save the adaptation of another book in Razor Girl for down the road, mostly because they do want to use some of the core characters beyond just Vaughn as Andrew Yancy.

