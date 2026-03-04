NCIS season 24: Could Emily Wickersham return again as Bishop?

After her grand return on tonight’s new NCIS season 23 episode over at CBS, have we really seen the end of Emily Wickersham as Ellie Bishop? Or, is there a chance she could eventually resurface?

Well, one thing that we knew heading into the story tonight as that at present, there are no cemented plans for the character to be back. However, Bishop and Torres did share a brief kiss, and she even asked him to take off with her on her next secret mission. The door definitely seems open for them to be together again someday — if Wilmer Valderrama ever does leave the series, we could also imagine a world where Nick takes off to be with her.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to TV Insider, Wickersham herself had the following to say when it comes to Ellie’s future, and also if it could include Torres in some way:

“I know, and we’ve all seen that they have this soul connection … I think that they have just that underlying strong current between them, regardless of where they are in life. I could see a world in which they end up romantically together, and I could see a world in which they might miss because they’re both doing their thing, but that doesn’t mean the connection is lost. So I could see it both ways.”

Personally, we tend to think that this is a door NCIS could open at a time they want to surprise us again — but with that being said, it is going to be hard to really match the suspense and surprise that they had this time around. After all, the Bishop cliffhanger at the end of this past year came without warning!

Related – Be sure to see more thoughts on tonight’s NCIS episode

Do you want to see more of Emily Wickersham on NCIS down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







