The Night Agent season 4 premiere date: A March 2026 update

With us now moving further and further into the month of March, is more news on the horizon when it comes to The Night Agent season 4? Has the series got an official green light yet, and when could it premiere?

First and foremost, we should start by noting that Netflix has technically not decided whether or not to bring the Gabriel Basso series back; however, it does still feel like a foregone conclusion. A lot of early indications out there suggest that the series has held on to many of its viewers in the days following its season 3 premiere, and we recognize that Shawn Ryan and the entire creative team are already working to try and figure out what is next. This is a show that is actually trying to reduce time between seasons, something that you certainly do not see with a lot of other big-budget shows out there.

So while we are pretty darn hopeful that we are going to learn something more about The Night Agent between now and the end of the month, a premiere date is likely out of the question. For now, we move forward with the assumption that we are going to see the show back either in the spring or summer of next year. The only way that doesn’t happen is in the event that production takes forever to start or Netflix simply wants to save it for some other point down the road.

First and foremost, let’s just hope that we are going to be seeing plenty more when it comes to action and drama — in other words, exactly what they have delivered at every turn to this point. Why would we think it is about to change?

