The Night Agent season 4 renewal: Are there reasons for optimism?

If you would have asked us a month ago, we would have assumed that The Night Agent season 4 is a done deal over at Netflix. Is that still the case now?

Well, the first thing we should stay is that a lot was made recently about how early ratings for season 3 were down versus the first two chapters of the show. Is that a major cause for concern? We’re not willing to go there yet, mostly because viewers often watch things at their own pace and ultimately, there’s been a lot of competition on the air in between the Olympics, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a similar action show in Cross on Prime Video, and then Hijack over on Apple TV. It also felt like there was not some enormous surge in promotion for season 3, meaning that viewers may have come to it at their own pace.

Now, here is the biggest reason for optimism regarding the future of The Night Agent overall. According to a recent report from Deadline, the series has already received a massive tax credit to film in Los Angeles for the fourth season — a pretty significant sign that a renewal is coming. We know that showrunner Shawn Ryan and the entire team have already been working on charting out a story, so all signs do currently suggest that there is so much to be excited for!

In general, the only major thing we can say about a fourth season now is that if it follows the pattern, it is almost sure to look and feel different from any other that we’ve had a chance to see so far. While the action element will always be there, it does feel like there’s a real push for every story to stand out.

