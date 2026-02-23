The Night Agent season 4 premiere date: EP on Netflix philosophy

Just days removed from the season 3 finale of The Night Agent on Netflix, we are still waiting for more news regarding a season 4. Yet, at the same time, doesn’t it still feel inevitable? It is hard to ever imagine a scenario where another season is not picked up, and that is one of the reasons why executive producer Shawn Ryan is in the midst of planning out the future.

Of course, there is another reason, as well — both he and the aforementioned streaming service trying to do whatever they can to keep the window tight between seasons.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan did his best to point out where everything stands moving into the future of the show:

We’re not officially picked up yet, but we’ve been actively working on the writers room. So I just want to be super clear that there’s no news to report on that front. We are just focused on the creative, and when the time comes for Netflix to pick up, they’ll let you guys know.

But what I will say is that [Netflix executives] really do care a lot about the viewer experience, and they understand that fans don’t always like it when there’s too much time between seasons. So I think one thing on their more successful shows is that they’ll allow the writing process to get going a little bit so that when they do pick up a show officially, we can get into production quicker. We can finish the episodes and we can release them to the public with a more regular cadence than we otherwise might be able to if we were waiting for an official pickup to happen before the writing process [begins].

Obviously, we would hope that The Night Agent season 4 would return next winter but even if that window is a little too tight this time around, we’d be more than fine with a start at some point in the spring of 2027. That is still a far tighter window than you get with a ton of other shows out there.

