NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Lean on Me’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a great opportunity to dive into NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 10. So what more can we say about it?

Well, as we move into the next part of the show, we are going to see a couple of big things happen. Despite all of the changes to the show over time, the basic premise here is the same as it has always been. You are going to see the younger Gibbs tackle a number of different cases, but at the same time, issues that were going on at this particular period of time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Lean on Me” – When a marine captain shows up at Camp Pendleton exhibiting symptoms of a fatal virus, NIS goes on lockdown and Gibbs is forced to take charge. As panic spreads, the team races to determine whether it really is a deadly outbreak or something else entirely, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Tuesday, March 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Ultimately, this is an era where there was a good bit of panic regarding outbreaks and with that in mind, out feeling is just that this will be a tricky case to solve. At the same time, this could really be one of those hours that shows more of the sort of leader Gibbs will become. He had to really train himself in delicate situations like this first!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Origins now, including more chatter about the stories to come

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







