NCIS: Origins season 3 renewal official over at CBS

If you ever wondered if an NCIS: Origins season 3 was going to see the light of day over at CBS, let’s just say we have good news.

As a part of a mass renewal announcement today, we do now have official word that the prequel series starring Austin Stowell is going to be back for another batch of episodes. This is exciting for a number of reasons, whether it be the chance to explore Gibbs’ past further or just the simple fact that it puts our mind at ease for the rest of the season. While we were hopeful that we were going to find out something more about the show’s future before the finale, we never expected it to be so soon!

Our feeling here is come May, we are going to be able to see where Origins lies on the fall schedule, and it of course remains our hope that it is going to stick around in the same timeslot following the original show. As for what we want to see story-wise, a lot of that begins with hoping that Mark Harmon does get a chance to surface in here again at some point. There are so many answers we still want to get, and it should not surprise anyone that a lot of them pertain to Lala. Is she still out there and if so, what does she feel about Gibbs after all of this time?

Because of the general premise here, we do certainly think that the story here is much more finite than it is the original NCIS. However, that does not mean at all that there needs to be some sort of quick rush towards a conclusion. Let’s hope for far more than just three seasons!

