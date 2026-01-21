NCIS: Origins season 2 spoilers: Austin Stowell on Gibbs, Pride episode

We recognize that we are stuck waiting until March to see NCIS: Origins season 2 return and there is ultimately no denying that is a very long wait. With that, why not have some specific things to be excited about in advance?

Obviously, one of the more notable arcs at this point is going to be what happens after Gibbs and Diane’s wedding. Sure, a certain amount of the series’ canon dictates that, but we do think there is still some room to fill in the cracks and add additional depth. There’s also more story to tell with Lala and when you think about other parts of Gibbs’ past, the inclusion of Dwayne Pride into the story becomes interesting. We have not seen too many nods to NCIS: New Orleans since it ended but this one makes sense. The two guys have a longstanding history, and we are going to see some of that play out.

However, that does not mean that all of it is going to be rosy in the slightest. Speaking on this subject further to TV Insider, here is some of what Austin Stowell had to say:

“You don’t mess with Gibbs’s family ever, and he’s not quick to forget or forgive. You have to earn Gibbs’ trust and certainly you have to earn his allegiance and if you do something to make him think that you don’t deserve it, it’s going to take a lot to get it back … And so it is a bit of a rollercoaster ride. We go through quite a bit. By the end of that episode, we are seeing the notes of what we know becomes a very powerful friendship and working relationship that they go through a lot together and taking down huge global crime syndicates. So to get from there, we can’t make it easy. We don’t do easy on this show, that’s for sure.”

In other words, there is going to be tension — but won’t watching that play out be a part of the fun?

