NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 9 return date pushed back

We recognize at this point that there is so much to look forward when it comes to NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 9 — however, we are going to be waiting a good while.

Previously, it was confirmed that the prequel series was slated to come back on Tuesday, February 24 alongside the other shows in the franchise. Now, Give Me My Remote is reporting that the plan is to bring them back on March 3. What’s the reasoning for that? It has a lot to do with the presence of the State of the Union. CBS may have been aware that these shows could have been delayed, so they likely had an alternate plan when it comes to the schedule.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

So what are we going to see on Origins when it returns? For us personally, one of the things we are most curious to see is how Gibbs and Diane move forward following their surprise wedding — we know how this ends thanks to the flagship show and yet, there is room to explore a lot of stuff between point A and point B. We also tend to think that Gibbs has been fairly conflicted when it comes to some of his feelings for Lala. There is still a big part of us that is still hoping that in the present, Jethro is actually looking for Lala … but that’s just a dream more so than a reality.

Speaking of waiting…

You are probably going to be waiting until at least the end of this month / the start of February to learn more about what lies ahead. We are still eager to get some more details as they start to roll in.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Origins, including what more is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 9 when it arrives?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







