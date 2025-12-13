NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 9: Will present-day Gibbs stay alone?

Through the first season and a half of NCIS: Origins on CBS, we have operated under the thought process that eventually, life for one Jethro Gibbs could change in the present. As for how that changes, that is where the mystery still lies.

Why tell the story of Lala? Why continue to be so reflective? This is a man who has not always displayed this emotional tendency and because of that, it does open the door to some other exciting possibilities — including that he could track someone down by the time the series is over.

As for whether Gibbs wants that, you can argue that Mark Harmon’s narration in episode 7 suggested that he is open to the idea of sharing the fire with someone else. We’d still love for that person to be Lala, though her exact whereabouts in the future remain unclear. (It’s still better than thinking the character is dead.) Speaking to TV Insider, co-showrunner David J. North noted that Harmon himself is starting to ask questions about his character’s inner monologue:

“A little behind the scenes: When I was in the sound studio with Mark while he was recording that voiceover that Gina [Lucita Monreal] wrote, Mark asked me the same thing.”

When we get answers to these questions is largely dependent on how long NCIS: Origins as a show lasts. Since a good 99% of the series is set in the past, there is no incentive to rush things. The most important thing is that CBS allows the writers the advance knowledge as to when they need to wrap certain stories up — that way, if the intention is to someday offer up closure, we have a chance to really see it play out.

Do you think that NCIS: Origins will feature present-day Gibbs with someone before it ends?

Let us know all your thoughts and theories below! Once you do that, come back to make sure you do not miss any other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

