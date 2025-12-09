NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 9 return date at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, it makes a lot of sense to want an NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 9 return date. So, what is there that we can say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, we should go ahead and point out an important scheduling oddity here — there is not going to be an installment next year, even though there will be for some other parts of the franchise. This is your reminder that the prequel does tend to have a slightly smaller episode count, which makes an element of sense when you are dealing with something a little bit more serialized in the end.

Now if there is one thing that may be especially bad news to a lot of people out there, it is that you will be waiting for quite some time to see the series back. At present, the plan here is for it to return on February 24. In the past we have seen CBS shows come back far earlier from their midseason breaks, but we are in an era here where there are often other things happening in January that make it trickier for networks to program. At this point, the clear plan here is for there to be a big run of episodes throughout the late winter and spring with fewer breaks in between.

In general, we imagine that in the second part of the season we are going to learn a whole lot more about some of these characters — but can we get more of Gibbs in the present, as well? For the time being, this seems to be the biggest driver of the overall narrative.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 9 when it airs?

