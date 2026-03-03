Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, March 3, 2026?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? It almost goes without saying at this point, but we have been eager for months to see the show back! Also, add to this the rather simple fact that the writers left us on a huge cliffhanger when it comes to Ellie Bishop’s return. We want answers!

Luckily, we are going to be getting them and soon! The long-running crime procedural is poised to return tonight with “Her,” a new installment that will put Jessica Knight front and center in a quest to “stop” Emily Wickersham’s character … provided she actually needs to be stopped. What is actually going on here? That is one of the fun things about this story as of right now, as there is still so much mystery and ambiguity front and center.

At present, the best thing that we really can do is set the stage further. Go ahead and see the full NCIS season 23 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Her” – On her first NCIS: Elite mission, Knight is given orders to hunt down and arrest Eleanor Bishop after the former member of the NCIS team is designated a wanted cyber-terrorist. In need of someone to trust, Bishop turns to Torres, and the two come face to face for the first time since she abruptly left nearly five years ago, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, March 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Emily Wickersham returns as Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop in an episode directed by series star Rocky Carroll.

Beyond this, we know that we are also going to be getting another chapter on March 10 — so let’s just cross our fingers now and hope the show can build up some real momentum in the weeks ahead. Also, more spotlights on the characters!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

