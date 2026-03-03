Destination X renewed for season 2 at NBC; premiere date hopes

Many months after the season 1 finale on NBC, it looks as though the journey of Destination X is beginning all over again!

According to a new report from Deadline, the network is bringing back the reality competition show for another batch of episodes with Jeffrey Dean Morgan as host. Not only that, but casting is currently underway. On paper, it feels like it would be tough for a show like this to be completed in time to air this summer, but could there still be a fast turnaround? You never quite know…

One thing that we are immediately curious about here is whether or not Destination X will continue to use the same hybrid casting approach that we had in season 1, which featured new contestants to the reality TV world alongside Big Brother, The Traitors, and Love Island alumni. It was a way for the series to get more viewers right away, and it may still be smart to continue that trend.

In general, we’re just thrilled to see the show back as a big-time geography nerd. Also, we will argue that the first season had an incredibly satisfying finale that made much of the journey feel worthwhile. It can be hard to replicate success, but we’re easy to see if the producers can really look at what worked the best from the first season and then try to find some ways to improve on it. We do tend to think that personally, it would be nice to see the series venture a little bit outside of Europe, even if we simultaneously think that it would add to the overall cost.

What do you think about Destination X being renewed for a season 2?

Are there any other reality-TV alumni you would like to see on board? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

