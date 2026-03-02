American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: March 2026 update

We do consider ourselves lucky at this point to know that an American Horror Story season 13 is coming to FX — let alone to know about some of the cast! This season will be a who’s who of some of the most popular cast members in the history of the franchise, whether it be an Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, or even Jessica Lange. You also have Ariana Grande coming on board and while all of this is exciting, there are some questions that remain.

What’s one of the biggest ones? Well, that is rather simple — when this installment of the anthology is actually going to premiere.

The good news that we can share is that it feels like some sort of insight is going to be coming reasonably soon — after all, filming should be kicking off before too long based on some early estimates that are out there. Since season 13 is looking to use performers like Kathy Bates and Angela Bassett, you have to take advantage of the time this spring when they are not working on their network TV shows.

So while this filming window may be a little bit earlier than some other American Horror Story seasons, we do not think that it will personally impact a premiere date one way or another. From where we sit presently, our feeling is that the show is going to be back around September — basically, a way to get people invested in the show again ahead of Halloween. We, unfortunately, will not be getting specifics on that for a good while — but we do embrace having something to be excited about far in advance.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

