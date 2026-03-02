Hijack season 2 episode 8 (finale) video: Sam Nelson’s choice

In a little more than 24 hours from now, you are going to have a chance to see the Hijack season 2 finale arrive over on Apple TV. This means that answers are coming sooner rather than later, with the top one being simply who is going to survive.

At the moment, the situation here is rather simple: Sam is trying to finish his job aboard the train, mostly because he wants to save Marsha’s life. It does not even matter if he has heard some evidence at this point that she is alive!

If you head over to Variety right now, you can see a sneak preview for what is ahead that is themed around Sam facing a huge decision. Marsha told him not to do anything on her behalf, but that doesn’t shake his resolve at all. He recognizes that moving forward with the hand-off could lead to both his death or the deaths of the remaining passengers … but he is ready to move forward.

At this point, Winter on the train is well-aware of the fact that Sam is being controlled. However, there is still a lot that she and the other authorities have not figured out — including, of course, the identity of the responsible parties. Lang is the double agent who is doing whatever he can to cover up some of his crimes; meanwhile, we’ve learned that Stuart is involved to some degree and knows a lot more than he is letting on. Does this mean that he is the Big Bad? That is something that we’re still waiting to find out, but we have to imagine that someone out there sees explicit value in John Bailey-Brown being out on the street … or at least that is what it feels like at present.

