Hijack season 2 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Cliffhanger ahead

In just a matter of days, you are going to have a chance to see Hijack season 2 episode 8 arrive — otherwise known as the big finale. Is it going to be epic? That feels like a given. There is so much drama that has been built into the train crisis from the very beginning, and there are also a number of things that we do not know at present. Take, for starters, who is truly the Big Bad behind everything.

So is it Stuart pulling all the strings behind bars, including having a secret operative in Lang? You can argue that, but at the same time, it is fair to argue that they are both players in a far larger plan. You could say that the finale is going to tie all of this up … but is there is a chance that it will set the stage for more?

Well, at the moment, it is our feeling that the writers will mostly tie up Sam Nelson’s story, mostly because that is what they did in season 1 and as of right now, there are no plans to continue this moving into a season 3. It is going to be harder and harder to keep throwing Idris Elba’s character into these situations, and we’re not sure that the show is that interested in making things super-camp and ridiculous.

Yet, at the moment we tend to think it is possible that there could be at least some sort of loose end that the writers could revisit down the line, even if it is not altogether huge. The best comparison we could give is what we saw with John Bailey-Brown at the end of season 1. He was left out in the wind and because of that, it gave the writers somewhere else to go moving forward.

