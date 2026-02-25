Hijack season 2 episode 8 spoilers: The epic finale…

Next week on Apple TV, you are going to have a chance to see Hijack season 2 episode 8 — in other words, the epic finale. Want to know more about it?

Well, first and foremost, here is your reminder that we can see the end of the line at this point. We have watched Sam Nelson do whatever he can to survive (and keep hostages safe) while aboard this train. Meanwhile, there are multiple parties on the outside trying to work through this mystery.

To get a few more news on what what is ahead, check out the full Hijack season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

With the handover imminent, Sam is prepared to put his life on the line to save Marsha — and expose the truth.

So is everything going to go according to plan? Is there a pretty clear plan? We imagine that this is going to be a messy endgame for everyone, but let’s not sit here and say that every single loose end is going to be tied up. Since when is this a show where that is a priority? Not everything was tied up over the course of season 1, and that is really the reason why we were able to get a season 2 in the first place! It made it possible for the writers to explore more things here, and we really do have to hope that such a thing is theoretically possible.

As for whether or not it makes sense that Sam would ever be in this sort of position again, let’s just say that the odds of this are not particularly likely. How much does the series care about being realistic? To some extent, it does feel like they are invested in it…

