Is Kit Harington leaving Industry, Henry Muck after season 4 finale?

Following the big Industry season 4 finale, have we reached the end of the line for Kit Harington as one Henry Muck? Well, at this point, it does make sense to wonder about that.

After all, we do have to point out where the character now is. He refuses the idea of running like Whitney, feeling like his name and his title still mean something to him — even if he gets arrested or dies completely broke. He reunites with his uncle, gets back on lithium, and spends the end of the finale catching a fish on his boat. It is a tragic character and because of that, we can’t think of this as some simple, peaceful ending — but it is an end.

Speaking to Vulture, Harington himself indicated that he does not even know at present if Henry will be back for another season or not:

I honestly don’t know, because I said to them last season, “I really don’t know where you take him from here.” I’d be very happy if this was the end and I could go back to watching it purely as a fan, but I don’t know what their plans are. I know they’ve got a fifth season, and I’m really thrilled about that. If they have something to pitch to me and it’s the right thing, of course I’ll consider it, but I’m sure they haven’t thought about that yet.

Honestly, it does feel like this is one of those situations that could go either way for the series moving forward. The entire Industry team has shown that they do not view any of their characters as precious. They will write someone out in a blink, and we do tend to think that moving forward, the dynamic between Yasmin and Harper will be more important than any other.

