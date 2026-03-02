Industry season 5 premiere date hopes over at HBO

Following the huge finale tonight on HBO, what more can we say when it comes to an Industry season 5? We imagine that the intrigue will be there — mostly because it almost always is with this show.

First and foremost, though, we have to start things off with noting that the fifth season has been officially ordered — but with a twist. This will be the final chapter of the finance-themed drama, which has been unafraid from the start to constantly shift and change. After all, season 1 felt a lot like a story of up-and-comers in this world. Meanwhile, season 5 felt more like a deep-dive into financial crime that had elements of Billions baked in. Because of all of this, we are hesitant to draw any assumptions at all as to what the next season could look like.

Now as for when Industry could be back, the good news is that this show has potentially a far shorter turnaround than many others on HBO, largely because there is far less post-production required for a lot of these episodes. They can turn this around in a year and a half if they so choose, which would mean that we get a chance to see something more in the fall of 2027. Whether or not that happens depends on a couple of factors, including the start of production and also what the network’s individual needs are moving into next year. We do tend to think their programming schedule for the first part of 2027 is pretty set but after that, things start to get a little more mysterious.

In general, we just hope that this show does give many characters a sense of closure — we know that some of them have done some terrible things over the years, but based on what the producers have said over the years, we do think that redemption is a big theme of this story.

