Industry renewed by HBO for season 5, will be final season

For everyone out there who has been eager to get Industry season 5 news ahead of the season 4 finale, we have some news that is worth celebrating … even if it bittersweet.

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and note that HBO has confirmed the renewal — though at the same time noting that it is the final chapter. We can’t be too shocked by that, mostly because this was never the sort of series that would last forever — especially when there are cast members being written out left and right. It has reinvented itself time and time again, but that is only going to work for so long.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all sorts of additional TV reactions and reviews!

In a statement, here is what Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films had to say about the show coming back:

“For four seasons, INDUSTRY has thrilled us while examining power, money, politics, and class. Under Mickey and Konrad’s ambitious and singular vision, it has solidified itself as an important contemporary, genre-bending drama in HBO’s lineup that keeps viewers on the edge of their seat week after week. It is gratifying that viewers and critics have recognized season four as bigger and more thrilling than ever, buoyed by career defining performances from our magnificent cast. Alongside the amazing team under executive producer Jane Tranter at Bad Wolf and executive producer Kathleen McCaffrey at Little Gems, we are so proud we can announce the fifth season of this terrific show, which Mickey and Konrad have decided will take us to the end of INDUSTRY’s story.”

Meanwhile, creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay added the following:

“We’re privileged to have joined the small, esteemed club of dramas that have run for five seasons on HBO. This March marks a decade since we first began to conceive of the world of INDUSTRY and it exists because of the unwavering faith and vision of our partners and former partners at HBO — Casey, Frannie, Kara, Cela, Sam, Kathleen, and Max. Without Jane Tranter’s imagination and belief, the show would simply be a dead idea in a drawer somewhere. She — alongside her partners at Bad Wolf — has been our guiding light and fiercest champion. We’d also like to thank the BBC for their partnership.

“For some time now we have been thinking about how best to end the show on an unparalleled high. Unlike some of our characters, we know when to leave a party. We’d like to thank our evangelical fan base, especially those who have watched from day one. Finally: we owe everything to our crew and the best cast on TV for making our writing live. The characters will live on because of their world class performances. Seeing the HBO ident in front of our work will never stop being a thrill. It remains the best place to make television, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration well into the future.”

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the Industry finale and what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Industry season 5 at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







