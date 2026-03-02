IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 renewal: A March 2026 update

As we get further and further into the month of March, are we going to get some more official news on an IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 renewal?

In all honesty, we really should start here by simply noting how strange it is that the HBO series has not been given another order already. By all accounts the first season was a runaway hit, so it feels rather baffling that the powers-that-be would not want to keep that going.

So is there a method to the madness here? Well, for the time being, we have to take some of what the network has said as gospel — namely that the show will almost certainly come back, but there are some reasons for the wait. A lot of that is tied to them wanting to know what the story is going to be for the next chapter and getting that finalized.

Our general feeling is that at some point over the next couple of months, we are going to learn more about a Welcome to Derry season 2, mostly because that makes a lot of sense and very few other things do. If you are HBO, the best thing that you can do is announce the series when you have some big things to say about what is ahead. For now, it feels pretty clear that we are jumping back in time further to the last Pennywise cycle, one where it will work in order to alter the past to better ensure that it survives down the road. The reveal in the finale that it is truly a non-linear entity basically sets up the entire future of the series, and also gives it stakes that can further pay off as we do move closer and closer to the events of the feature films.

Do you think an official IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 renewal will be announced this month?

