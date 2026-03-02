Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date: A March 2026 update

Now that we have officially made it into the month of March, can we say something more regarding a Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date? What about some additional intel on the future of the show?

First and foremost, let’s just start things off here by noting what we have already heard. Apple TV has indicated at this point that we are going to see the series back this summer; meanwhile, Hannah Waddingham suggested back at the BAFTAs that you are going to be seeing the show return in August. That has not been confirmed as of yet, but it does make mistake given a number of different things. Remember for a moment here that filming is done for the season already. By virtue of that, we do tend to think that the next few months are going to be spent editing and perfecting the upcoming batch of episodes.

So will we get an exact date this month? That would be great but at at the same time, it also feels far too early for something like that to be announced. Our generate feeling here is that if you are lucky, you are going to get something exact revealed around May or early June. That still gives Apple plenty of time to promote what lies ahead.

As for what the story ahead is going to look like, remember that Ted is heading back to Richmond to coach the women’s team proposed by Keeley at the end of the season 3 finale. Will all his kills translate? Meanwhile, how many characters from the first few seasons are going to show up here? Consider these at least some of the things we are eager to know here in due time.

