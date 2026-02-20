Ted Lasso season 4: EP on possible season 5, season 6

Even though we are gearing up at this point for Ted Lasso season 4 this summer at Apple TV, there is still more good news to share about the future. How else do you explain the fact that there could be both a season 5 and season 6 down the road?

While the streaming service has not necessarily confirmed anything as of yet, it does appear that some of the long-held speculation is correct about the next chapter of the story being another long-term arc.

In a new interview with Deadline, executive producer Bill Lawrence confirmed as much, noting that Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast are moving forward with a particular idea in mind:

…What’s cool about streaming television is when you pitch a story for Ted Lasso that has a beginning, middle and end, you can do that story and be done with it … And then, anybody that’s seen the pictures can tell that Jason and his gang are telling a brand new three-season story with Ted Lasso.

We have a hard time thinking that the streaming service is going to shut down something that is clearly this popular, so we do believe that we’ll see the entirety of Sudeikis’ new story through. This clearly involves in some way the women’s chapter of AFC Richmond, and we hope that the show can really capture some new wrinkles and sides to these characters. Also, we’d love nothing more than for it to try and capture the magic of the first two seasons, which we would argue are just about as entertaining as anything that we’ve seen in the comedy genre for a rather long time.

