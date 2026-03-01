Shrinking season 3 episode 6 sneak peek: Who needs Jimmy’s help?

As we prepare to see Shrinking season 3 episode 6 on Apple TV in just a matter of days, it makes sense to have many questions. What lies ahead for Jimmy after everything that transpired between him and Meg? Meanwhile, is a serious health crisis looming for Derek?

When it comes to the latter, we may have to wait to get a lot of answers. Yet, at the same time we’re well-aware that the character has an EKG coming up soon. After all, the latest sneak preview for the series makes that clear and so much more.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all sorts of TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to Broadway World now, you can see a sneak preview for the next Shrinking episode that makes it clear exactly what Derek and Liz want from Jason Segel’s character. In particular, they want him to use his skills as a therapist in order to help their son Matthew, who is going through a rough patch.

So is he eager to help? Well, before he even has a chance to fully answer the question, the two pull out all of the stops in order to guilt him, including reminding him time and time again of how they were there for Alice during all the time he was struggling in the aftermath of Tia’s death. He questions if they are going to hold this over him for the remainder of his life and from where we sit, the answer to this could easily be yes.

In the end, we do think that Jimmy would be happy to help Matthew regardless, mostly because that’s who he is. Sure, his methods may be unconventional, but we’ve seen enough of him at this point to know he often gets the job done.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Shrinking now, including other insight on what’s ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Shrinking season 3 episode 6 on Apple TV this week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







