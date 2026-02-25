Shrinking season 3 episode 6 preview: After the kiss…

As we look towards Shrinking season 3 episode 6 on Apple TV next week, it does feel like one story may be front and center: Derek’s health. Doesn’t it have to be, all things considered?

Given that the title for this installment is “Dereks Don’t Die,” that is the sort of thing that immediately gives us pause. Of course, we are hoping that it is nothing that causes the character to be actually gone from the show. There are already enough hard things that have happened in the Jason Segel series dating all the way back to the pilot; why put Liz through something like this?

If you look below, you can see the full Shrinking season 3 episode 6 synopsis with some more insight all about what is ahead:

When Derek’s health takes a turn for the worse, Jimmy helps Liz cope. Meg comes clean with Paul. Gaby makes progress with Maya.

As for the story with Meg and Paul, we should really just start by saying that we are happy that there is a story here at all. After all, Lily Rabe is great! She brings a different energy to the show as someone who had a difficult relationship with Paul, someone whose whole job is, in theory, to try and help other people. Why could he not help this relationship with his own daughter? That is something that we still think that there is room for exploration.

Of course, all of this is going to be so much funnier on the basis of what happened at the end of episode 5 — namely, the fact that Meg kissed Jimmy. She did it clearly to help him get over the hump of what he’s going through … but will this become something more?

