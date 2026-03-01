Paradise season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Will Xavier find Teri?

In just a matter of hours from now, you are going to have a chance to see Paradise season 2 episode 4 over on Hulu. Are you ready?

Well, we’ll admit that we are coming into this installment with a certain amount of trepidation, and for a number of different reasons. First and foremost, we’re already concerned that the show is moving into some sort of strange sci-fi direction after the conclusion to episode 3. Is Sinatra trying to go back in time in order to figure out how to stop the climate event from ever happening? That feels like a fair conclusion to draw but at the same time, there are still SO many questions.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some more PARADISE reviews!

So where do we start? There is the question as to whether or not Alex is some sort of person hiding within the bunker, or if it is a program or some sort of device. We know that Link is out to kill it, and we know that he does have some more knowledge of its inner workings than almost anyone else.

However, how much of Paradise are we even going to see in this installment? It is a fair question to wonder, largely due to the fact that the synopsis below makes no real mention of it:

Xavier and Annie travel to Atlanta, contrasting life in this new world and the one he left behind in the bunker.

If we are focusing in entirely on Shailene Woodley and Sterling K. Brown’s characters within this episode, there are a couple of things to note. First and foremost, how will she handle a trip of this scale while also pregnant? Meanwhile, Atlanta’s a pretty big place! Even with whatever information Xavier may have, we do still think that Teri could be hard to find.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Paradise now, including more insight on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Paradise season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







