Paradise season 2 episode 4: After the big frame job…

In just a matter of days you are going to dive head-first into Paradise season 2 episode 4 — so what story will be front and center?

Well, we do have to begin here by noting that there are so many storylines that have been set up and by virtue of that, we can only hope that a few of them are picked up and fast. One of the biggest ones at this point has to be trying to figure out how the community is going to respond to the death of President Baines. He did not have the position for long, but is Robinson really going to be framed forever for it?

Well, one thing we certainly do know is that Robinson is as relentless of a character as you are ever going to see, and she will most likely pursue answers … but getting them? That is where things could be a challenge. Jane ultimately set the wheels in motion so that she could frame her and for now, mission accomplished — but how long will that last?

Here is our central concern at the moment: That things may not get better for Robinson until we see Xavier arrive back to Paradise. The problem there is simply just not knowing when that is going to happen. For the time being, we know that he is hoping to search for Teri — the only thing that could bring him back sooner is if Annie forces him and for now, that may be what she intends to do. After all, she is pregnant with Link’s baby! That is one of those stand-offs where you can actually see both sides of the coin.

We are still hoping that Robinson will try to figure out something on her own — if nothing else, she just needs to stay afloat.

