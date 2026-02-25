Paradise season 2 episode 4 spoilers: EP on Sinatra’s end goal

As we get ourselves increasingly prepared to see Paradise season 2 episode 4 on Hulu next week, there are so many questions still worth wondering about. Yet, for now, a lot of roads do come back to Sinatra.

After all, remember that Link’s group outside the bunker is easy to find and then eliminate Alex. Meanwhile, Sinatra within said bunker is funneling resources to something, and it feels like she is taking seriously the idea of time being the one thing she cannot buy. Is she trying to build a time-travel device? Or, is she working on some other way to surprisingly save the world? Alex may not even be a person for all we know!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some more PARADISE reviews!

Right now, what we can say for certain is this character is almost always thinking about something bigger. This is echoed in some comments made by executive producer John Hoberg to The Hollywood Reporter:

Sinatra is up to something much bigger. Is it nefarious? Is it good? Who knows? But she is driven and. Hopefully, it makes you question all the extremes she’s gone to in trying to protect the bunker. But it seems like she’s trying to protect something bigger than the bunker. And that’s what her goal is — her life’s goal is something other than just the bunker. That’s what we’re going to learn about her.

If you were to argue that Sinatra is working on some sort of time-travel device, there is an easy narrative to craft here where she is basically using the bunker to keep people alive until she figures it out. She may think that everyone will die eventually anyway (which is dark), but she is willing to speed up the process of burning resources just because it is the only way, at least in her mind, that they can ever make it out. Entering episode 4, all of this feels like food for thought.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Paradise now, including other details on what is ahead

What do you think we are set to learn about Sinatra heading into Paradise season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







