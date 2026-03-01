House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: A March 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date before March wraps up?

Well, if you are somehow not aware, the month of February proved to be a huge one for the Game of Thrones prequel starring Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke. Not only did we get a first-look teaser for what is to come, but we also got an indication that the show will be coming this June. This is an incredible update that coincided with the home stretch of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a series that proved to revive this franchise in some ways to incredible effect. Sure, the second season of Dragon generated a lot of viewership, but it also was rather polarizing to many fans with the way in which it ended.

So is there a case to be made that an exact season 3 premiere date will be revealed this month? Absolutely, especially with us only three months from the show being back. However, are of the belief that if HBO really wanted to get an exact date out there for the show right now, we tend to think that they would have done that last month with everything else.

Our feeling, at least at present, is that we are going to be learning more about an exact date in April, potentially around the time that Euphoria season 3 is going to be coming on the air. It does, after all, make a great deal of sense to jump from one show directly into hyping up another.

Now, here is one more thing to remember: There is a season 4 already ordered, with the silver lining being that it will be the series’ last.

What are you most eager to see on House of the Dragon season 3, no matter when it arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

