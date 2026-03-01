Saturday Night Live gives a Hudson Williams cameo!

We had a feeling that at some point on tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode, we were going to be seeing an appearance from Hudson Williams. Connor Storrie’s Heated Rivalry co-star has been treated like a rock star in his own right ever since the show came out, and we’re sure that this was one of the first calls that the producers made when they booked Connor for the show.

So how exactly did Hudson show up? Well, fittingly, in a sketch about ice skating — though not so much hockey. Hudson basically played himself as a part of a larger friend group, one who was very-much eager to just skate around on the ice and have a good time while a couple failed to get engaged. This is a sketch that we have seen the show do in various forms over the years, where something serious is in the foreground while absolute nonsense breaks out in the back.

We do think it is worth noting here that the audience reaction to Hudson being on-screen is quite possibly the biggest that we’ve seen on this show since the heyday of One Direction. The cheers went on for so loud that it was hard to even start back up the sketch. If this does not indicate to you the overall popularity of Heated Rivalry as a show right now, we aren’t sure what will.

For those who are wondering when you are going to be seeing a season 2 of the HBO Max series, all signs right now point to a spring 2027 launch. Filming is going to be kicking off this summer, and it is our hope that we will get a few more details on what lies ahead around that time.

