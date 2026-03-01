Saturday Night Live: Hilary Knight, Megan Keller join Connor Storrie

Make no mistake that we entered tonight’s Saturday Night Live with high expectations after a long hiatus. With that, what did we end up getting?

Well, to the surprise of no one, we saw another appearance from James Austin Johnson playing the part of Donald Trump, addressing mostly all of the events of the past 24 hours in the headlines. We can’t say that we are altogether shocked about any of this, though we’ve said this many times over the years — it is hard to really find any more meat on the bone with the President at this point. Trump this time around went off on a number of different tangents, including Forrest Gump and then also Star Wars. We will at least appreciate the meta-reference here to how the writers had to put this whole thing together at the last minute.

The real highlight of the show’s political commentary at this point is seeing Colin Jost play the part of Pete Hegseth. The Weekend Update host does very few appearances in sketches and yet, he totally works here. The one unfortunate reality here is that we’ve also seen this impression many times over the years.

The big surprise

Well, this actually came during Connor Storrie’s cold open. First, Jack and Quinn Hughes from the US Men’s Olympic Hockey team came out, but they were joined soon after by Hilary Knight and Megan Keller from the Women’s Team — who also had a really funny line about “inviting the men, too” to be on the show. This spoke very much to the message of Heated Rivalry, but also the idea that hockey is bigger right now in America than it has been in some time — why not embrace that?

What did you think about the Saturday Night Live cold open this week?

