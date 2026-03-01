Reacher season 4 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

As many of you may know, we have already come out here and expressed hope that we could see Reacher season 4 before the end of the year. Filming has, after all, been done for a few months already — why not be optimistic over the future?

At the same time, we recognize that there may also be those out there wondering the other side of the coin: What’s the longest we could reasonably have to wait for Alan Ritchson to return? It does feel like the perfect time to get more into that now…

First and foremost, we should note that in terms of post-production, Reacher should be done and ready to air before the end of the year. However, there are reasons still why Prime Video could hold onto it longer, with one being putting some space between this and the Neagley spin-off, which we believe will be coming in the relatively near future. Meanwhile, they may also just be looking to fill a hole in their schedule with a specific hit. Presumably, later this year they will have The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that will garner a lot of attention. Will they be looking to put it on the air at the same time as another hit?

From where we stand, the worst-case scenario is that season 4 arrives in late winter / early spring 2027. If that happens for whatever reason, we can only hope that a season 5 will be ordered far in advance and the cast and crew will already be off working on it. Why make us wait any longer than that? If that happens, let’s just say it would be a real surprise and we’d need some sort of explanation…

