Scrubs revival episode 3 preview: Is there hope for JD, Elliot?

There were certainly plenty of surprises throughout the Scrubs revival’s first two episodes, but the biggest one clearly pertained to JD and Elliot. After all, who anticipated that the two would no longer be together?

If you think back to the emotional montage at the end of the season 8 finale for the show, it was a projection of what John Dorian wanted his life to look like. The reality here is that relationships don’t always work out that way. While Turk and Carla are still together and happy, the same can’t be said here. As a matter of fact, Dr. Reid was none too thrilled about her ex-husband turning back up to Sacred Heart, let alone taking over the role once held by Dr. Perry Cox.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all sorts of other reactions and reviews!

So why make this move to split them up? As star Sarah Chalke explained to People Magazine, this is a way to ensure that there is a new injection of drama in this world and for these characters:

“I think having them be divorced was such a great way in, because if they’re happy and they’re just fine, there’s not a lot of room for comedy and drama in that … There’s much more room to play when they’re figuring out how to be around each other, who they’re going to be to each other, how to co-parent, how to work together and be in the same work environment again. So I thought that was such a great way to choose to go.”

As for whether the two of them could eventually get back together, we’d never rule anything out. However, at the same time we don’t imagine that it is going to be something that happens in the near future. The goal here instead is to just allow these characters to grow and perhaps over time we’ll learn more about why things didn’t work out.

Related – Get more discussion on the Scrubs revival, including more insight on what is to come

What are you hoping to see for JD and Elliot moving forward on Scrubs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







