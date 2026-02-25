Scrubs revival episode 3 spoilers: ‘My Rom-Com’

After the two-part premiere of the Scrubs revival over on ABC, it makes sense to be excited regarding what lies ahead from here.

So what more can we say about it? Well, moving forward a lot of elements from the original show are still going to remain, including the title convention where “My” precedes the general theme of the story. For episode 3, we are getting “My Rom-Com,” which of course implies that there will be some sweet moments between various characters. Despite being off the air for so long, it does feel like the show is committed to giving us the same mixture of genres that we saw in the past.

Now if you want to get more details about the exact story to come, we suggest you check out the full Scrubs revival episode 3 synopsis below:

Elliot faces a dilemma with a stubborn patient, while J.D. discovers online doctor reviews. Meanwhile, Turk teaches his interns about new surgical technology and unexpected life lessons.

Now that we’ve set the table in terms of the story, let’s just go ahead and issue another reminder that we really hope that the new version of the show can find a major audience. The original had a cult following, but we aren’t going to sit here and say that it was a ratings juggernaut for the entirety of its run. We expect the series do at least solidly in the live ratings, but its real strength could come in streaming given that there were so many people who ended up binge-watching after the fact in the first place.

