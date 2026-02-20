Scrubs revival spoilers: Neil Flynn, Christa Miller returning

If you needed even more reasons for excitement when it comes to the Scrubs revival over at ABC, we have it for you now — so where exactly should we start?

Well, according to a report from Deadline, Neil Flynn will be appearing at some point over the coming episodes as The Janitor. Given how he was always the frequent thorn in the side of one John Dorian, we welcome back that energy in some form. (Also, there was something always appealing when it comes to the aura of mystery around the guy.)

Meanwhile, the site also notes that Christa Miller will be appearing as Jordan — which makes a lot of sense given her own extensive and super-fun history with the show. Miller is a series regular over on Shrinking, but it all works out given that 1) that show is not in production and 2) both shows are executive-producers by Bill Lawrence. (As many of you likely know, Miller is married to Lawrence in real life.)

Of course, it is our hope that through both this season and potentially others, there are some other characters from the past who could pop in here and there. One of the great things about Scrubs is how it managed to assemble a really great bench of people who they could have back at almost any moment. We’re also just hoping that the show is able to still find a rather healthy audience for itself in this new iteration. It has been, after all, so many years since the original aired, so you have to hope that you are going to appeal to both diehard fans and then relative newcomers at the same exact time.

