Scrubs revival trailer, new episode 1 trailer revealed!

Later this month we are finally going to have a chance to see the Scrubs revival finally arrive on ABC, so why not get a little more excited now for what is to come?

If you head over to the link here, you can see the newly-released trailer for what lies ahead courtesy of the network, one that does bring front and center so much of what we appreciated about the original. Sure, a lot of the humor is still here, but we’re equally glad to see that the emotional content has not left the story entirely. (We were a little concerned by how little of it was in previous previews.) We also do have a better sense as to what the story will be, as it seems like we are going to be seeing many of the characters back together at a new version of Sacred Heart, one where they are trying to inspire and touch the next generation of doctors. It is a bit of a role-reversal for JD, who was the newcomer for most of the original show.

If you do want to learn more about the story ahead now, check out specifics for both the first and second episode, which are airing back to back on February 25.

Episode 1, “My Return” – John “J.D.” Dorian unexpectedly finds himself back at Sacred Heart, reuniting him with new and old faces.

Episode 2, “My 2nd First Day” – J.D. navigates a new normal, while Elliot and Turk clash over the budget.

The idea that these doctors are clashing over the budget at all is a pretty big signal that these main characters are going to have a larger role running the hospital than before, which does show some element of career advancement. Yet, in the end we do still think the show is about to be about the personal struggles of being a doctor, especially after so many years being caught in the system.

