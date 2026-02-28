Lioness season 3 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

Given that Lioness season 3 is currently in the midst of production, we are doing our best hope hope that the series is primed for a return in late spring / early summer. The Paramount+ does not have an extremely long turnaround time between seasons and by virtue of that, we do not think we are going to be stuck waiting for some horribly long amount of time to see what lies ahead.

With that being said, we do still think there are reasons to wonder the following: What is the worst-case scenario here, presuming that we are stuck waiting longer than expected?

The reason we bring this to the table at this point is rather simple, and tied to the fact that Paramount may choose to hold onto episodes for a multitude of reasons. For example, they could see some value in making sure that they have a show for later on the year like late summer or early fall. That may be necessary if they are waiting for a while longer to get Tulsa King and Landman back with new episodes, even though the former is already filming and the latter will start up at some point in May. Meanwhile, they may be looking to premiere The Dutton Ranch sooner rather than later and they will need something for after the fact.

Now, do we really think that we are going to be waiting until August in order to see Lioness back with new episodes? Not necessarily, but we certainly do understand the idea that in theory, we could be stuck waiting for a little while. The biggest thing we’d love in the interim is simply more details about what lies ahead, including what the next mission could be.

