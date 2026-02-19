Lioness season 3 premiere date: Reasons for the wait

We certainly recognize that many people out there may be eager to see Special Ops: Lioness season 3 at this point. It has been more than a year now since the second season premiered, and given the quality of the Taylor Sheridan show in its totality, there will certainly be an eagerness to keep momentum going for as long as possible.

So why are we stuck waiting for more at this point? Rest assured, this is not as simple as just Paramount+ being malicious or trying to hold these episodes back for some reason. There are a few simple reasons that explain the break, but also make us feel like we will be getting to the other side of it before too long.

1. Production is still going on! – This is the biggest one more so than any other. It is hard for these episodes to be anywhere close to ready when some others are still being made! We hope that it will be done soon and when it is, the show can shift fully into post-production. That is a process that does still take some time.

2. The Taylor Sheridan lineup – Ultimately, we know already that the super-producer has The Madison premiering next month and after that, we tend to think you are going to be seeing The Dutton Ranch, the long-awaited spin-off to Yellowstone featuring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser. We know that Lioness will be back this spring, so at least you do not have to worry about that.

3. Paramount+ having its own needs – Sheridan’s work aside, there may eventually be a certain spot in the schedule that they want the Nicole Kidman – Zoe Saldana show to air. We tend to think that late spring / early summer would work great so that this could be a perfect summer thriller for them, but will they agree? That is to be seen…

