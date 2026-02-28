The Pitt season 2 episode 9 spoilers: A big Santos, Langdon moment?

We recognize that as we look more and more towards The Pitt season 2 episode 9 on HBO Max, there are going to be people wanting some sort of big moment between Langdon and Robby — and for good reason. After all, the tension between the two of them has been not only palpable, but present over the past several weeks.

With that being said, we also are very-much aware of the fact that there are some other potential relationships that could get some time in the spotlight here, with the most notable being that between Langdon and Santos. We saw hints of it in episode 8, and it is easy to imagine that Patrick Ball’s character has complicated feelings towards her. After all, her discovering his addiction issues led to everything that happened to him professionally — he could hold resentment but at the same time, she may have also saved him long-term. We’re sure that these are things that Langdon has thought about, but actually facing a lot of this publicly is a little bit different.

In speaking on some of this further to People Magazine, here is some of what Isa Briones has to say:

“I think both of them don’t wanna face it. That eventually is going to combust because you can’t avoid each other forever in an ER. It’s only so big. So you’re gonna see that come to fruition.”

Ultimately, we tend to think that within the next few episodes, we are going to see something more between the two — we almost hope so for the sake of their individual futures in the hospital. After all, the longer they go without a deeper conversation here, the bigger risk you run of something happening at the worst possible time — and while the hospital is in even further chaos.

