The Pitt season 2 episode 9 promo: Is Mel’s sister in trouble?

As we look more in the direction of The Pitt season 2 episode 9 on HBO Max next week, are we finally poised to get the big Mel episode? Well, we know that this is the one so many of us have been waiting to see and for good reason.

Ultimately, the big part of the story for Taylor Dearden’s character we’ve been expecting is her going in for a deposition. It has felt like for a fairly-long time that this was in the cards for her. We want her to nail it, especially since it does not seem like there is a real case against her. Yet, is there a new reason why it could go wrong? Absolutely, and it has a lot to do with everything that is on her plate at present.

Mel is someone who clearly does tend to worry about a good bit of stuff in general; however, you are now adding further to the stress here by throwing her sister’s arrival into the mix. Why is she at the hospital? If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview that does raise some of those questions further. Mel is trying to get her cared for, only to be pulled up at the worst possible time for said deposition.

If there is one other question we are left wondering at this point, it is simply this: Are we going to even see the deposition on the show? Because it is The Pitt, almost everything takes place within this particular part of the hospital. Occasionally we go out to the ambulance bay, the roof, or see Robby on the road … but that is more or less it.

