The Pitt season 2 episode 8: EP on Mel deposition story

We knew that The Pitt season 2 episode 8 would be furthering along a few different stories — but that was especially the case for Mel. After all, her plotline has been a little bit of a slow burn as of late, but we knew that it was going to be building up sooner rather than later.

So, at this point, it does feel like we are going to be seeing Taylor Dearden’s character sooner rather than later in a somewhat different setting. She’s been nervous about the deposition and now, it is almost here. She was given some element of reassurance this week that everything will be okay, and there is not that much of a case to really speak of. This is not even the first time that she’s been in this position where someone tried to comfort her; remember that early this season, Robby noted that he has been sued on multiple occasions and still found a way to be fine on the other side.

So why tell this story now? Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what showrunner R. Scott Gemmill had to say about what into this particular plotline:

“We wanted to give Mel a bit of a challenge between her sister and then this deposition … The reality is ER doctors do get sued on a semi-regular basis, so we wanted to address that. It seemed like it would have the most impact on Mel, who’s already wound a little tight.”

Our big fear entering the deposition at this point is that even if Mel is going to be fine, the amount of nerves she carries into it could cause some elements to fall apart. She is an excellent doctor, but could she be her own worst enemy?

